Opinion
I would much rather my soles sift through grains of hot sand instead of the sweaty stick of mustard covered non-slips. O' to be along the shores from dusk to dusk. However, the times are a transitional phase with everything being taken one day at a time.
There is something beautiful about the lingering eeriness and uncertainty of residual chaos the world is experiencing right now. I feel more at peace with my individuality — a romance.
As such, I haven’t entirely identified the musical vibe for the season. Last year's "Hot Girl Summer" served as a platform to the inner vixen of all. The energy our sisters brought to our eardrums carries and is cherished. However, now is time, more than ever, for reflection and mellow tones.
Crisp blues and the ultraviolet broil of my skin as I zoom down a cloud painted highway lends to this week’s playlist.
Begin upon waking up, opening a window, and feeling the fresh air cusp your eyelids.
All Summer in a Day
1. "Trip. Stumble. and Fall" by The Mamas and The Papas
2. "Lava" by The B-52’s
3. "Coward of the Country" by Sister Nancy
4. "Sunshower" by Dr. Buzzard’s Original Savannah Band
5. "Jerrod" by Solange
6. "Dedicated To the One I Love" by The Mamas and The Papas
7. "Princess of the Posse" by Queen Latifah
8. "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane
9. "Pet Sounds" by The Beach Boys
To finish, go outside, lay on the grass or on a detailed patchwork quilt, stare at the clouds drifting across a blue sky and allow the instrumentals of the Beach Boys to release any tension and calm your mind as you carry on with your musical endeavors.
And to all my Black and Brown loves,
Your beauty in your world presence is unmatched. You have a voice and are heard. Use your power for the greater good. Uplift the culture. Be your brother’s keeper.
Love, peace, and respect,
Bootsy
Lennox Marshall is a junior from Kansas City, Missouri, studying film and art.