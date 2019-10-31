Being invested in politics or global news means you have a particular place you find your information. This can either be from local and larger news outlets, news websites, print, or social media. According to the Pew Research Center, 43% of adult Americans get their news through news websites or social media.
Being invested in the news can offer powerful insights into global issues, but where we find our news can be problematic. This concern is especially prevalent when online media platforms are able to target specific interests based on our online history or following.
Where are we finding our news, and how do we incorporate perspective into our daily news intake?
It is obvious that young adults use social media to follow and read about daily and global news. Personally, I follow people who have similar beliefs about the world as I do. It’s easy to get into a rut of only reading tweets from our favorite political leaders or celebrities, but this isn’t just an issue for younger people using social media platforms.
A basic human instinct is to form certain opinions about global or local issues, usually based on cultural and economic factors, and then slowly nestle ourselves into a biased corner of the world. We form opinions and then all issues appear as two-sided problems with only one solution. Much of this stems from the major political dichotomy in the United States. Yes, more than just the Republican and Democratic parties exist, but voting outside of these two makes your vote almost completely useless. Now, let’s think about how this division affects news.
Large corporations, or top organization contributors, donate money to political campaigns and elections, whether they have Republican, Democratic or other political affiliations. A large portion of this funding, matched with some federal funding, goes toward media. Therefore, it is evident how major candidates with big economic contributors generate the most media coverage on 24-hour news stations like CNN and Fox News.
These two popular news networks are examples of sensationalized and one-sided perspectives that encourage a singular right or wrong answer. While CNN and Fox News are two of the biggest examples of media platforms gaining large contributions from a dichotomous system of campaigners, there are many more.
Listening and learning from these news stations isn’t necessarily wrong, but it cannot be the only place where people find their news. This works the same way with social media. We must incorporate different perspectives into our daily news intake, to form a stronger basis of understanding global events.
Being conscious of where we learn about different political leaders and movements allows us to consider different ideas, and hopefully understand that there are more than two sides to a story. Turn your media into a broad spectrum of President Trump and Senator Warren, and all the important political leaders in between. Understand the dichotomy, and how it hurts the possibilities for more balanced representations of U.S. citizens and communities.
Madison Warman is a senior from Kansas City, Missouri, studying English and Spanish.