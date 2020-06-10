Opinion
The catastrophic coronavirus pandemic is certainly far from over, but sensible reopening of businesses should not be demonized with a broad brush and lumped together with the likes of moronic pool parties.
Along with the rest of society, my social behaviors changed drastically in late March. My daily activities became nothing more than going to work, procrastinating online assignments and going for walks on campus and all over Lawrence in isolation.
I was fortunate enough to keep my job and avoid becoming a statistic in a record wave of unemployment. Empathy for those who are out of work or losing their small businesses does not stem solely from a place of malicious, murder-complicit intent. Hard line stances such as these contribute little to the dialogue about the future of the economy.
Recently, Douglas County moved on to Gov. Laura Kelly’s “Phase Three” of reopening. I’ve begun to venture back out into the world. Although I regularly encounter individuals practicing willful ignorance rather than personal responsibility, I see the potential for economic recovery and public safety to coexist.
Some timetable estimates of the new coronavirus are much longer than many want to grapple with. We are living in a harsh reality, but businesses that are restarting their services while establishing safe workplace protocols should be celebrated, not vilified. Industries that rely on public attendance deserve the right to get creative within the guidelines of their local public health officials.
Wearing a mask does not make you a sheep. All patrons should be required, not just recommended, to wear masks or face coverings in public at any business that relies on public attendance or in-person purchases, both for the safety of employees and consumers.
If you aren’t regularly wearing a mask or face covering at public businesses, please do, at least for the sake of the employees who have no choice but to serve you.
AMC movie theaters may soon be opening with public health protocols in place. Smaller fish in the arts and other industries should have the right to open their doors under similar measures. Consumers are autonomous and ultimately decide the fates of bottom lines. As a community, we will need to walk the line between safety and self-indulgence while remaining vigilant with our personal health.
No, I don’t value going to see a movie more than a human life. No, I’m not a global elite who poses a threat to personal liberties. I’m not an epidemiologist or an economist. I’m just a writer hoping to inject some sensibility into the public discourse.
Some industries will inevitably fail due to the pandemic while others thrive. Writing this column does not bring me joy. The most deadly tragedy of my lifetime is sadly yet another hot-button issue that is polluted with polarized debate.
Forgetting or ignoring the pandemic is not an option. Adapting, fortunately, is an achievable practice that can mitigate the spread of COVID-19 while businesses reopen.
Elijah Southwick is a senior from Overland Park studying English and journalism.