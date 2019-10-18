Over this past fall break I was able to go home and spend some time with my family. This made me realize how much I missed them, but it also made me realize that I can reach out to them any time I want to. All I have to do is pick up my phone and give them a call or send them a simple text message.
Today, we are more connected than any other time in history. Yet for some reason, we don't reach out to others as much as we used to. The reason for this is most likely how busy our lives have become. In any given week, we have work, school, extracurricular activities and who can forget binge-watching Netflix? There are so many different things to complete each week, and it feels impossible to try to squeeze in some quality time with family. At times, it can seem like a chore to try to make room for other people.
Consider how important communication is in a family setting. An environment that focuses on open communication fosters a place where family members can talk about their thoughts, feelings and love for each other. In turn, poor communication leads to problems within familial relationships. The same can be said when there is no communication. How many times have you texted someone asking for information, and they didn't respond? It makes it difficult to accomplish anything.
If you don't make communicating with your family a priority, then they are left guessing how you are, what you're going through and so on. The same goes for you if you don't check in with your family. How do you know what is going on in their life? We never know when our family can be taken from us. Aziz Ansari talks about this topic in his recent Netflix special "Right Now." He mentions how when we spend time with our parents, we often take it for granted.
I believe that we shouldn’t take our relationships with our family members for granted. We should try to enjoy the time we still have with each other. Life can get busy, this much is true. But, I find that it can be worth the text. I know that my days are always better when I receive a text from someone whom I've fallen out of touch with.
Texting someone shows that you care. Not to mention, texting is a simple task that only takes about 30 seconds. You might already text or call your parents every day. I applaud you for that. If you don’t, though, I recommend a change. I challenge you to text or call your family members more often. You might be surprised how much it can benefit you.
Jalen Collier is a senior from Gardner, Kansas, studying English.