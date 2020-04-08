Opinion

One week ago, on March 27, President Donald Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). This $2.2 trillion act is an attempt to help millions of Americans recover from the negative effects the coronavirus has had on the economy, such as the 701,000 jobs lost last month.

This act is also meant to help students across the country by suspending federal loan payments and interest accumulation until Sept. 30 of this year. While this seems to be a step in the right direction — and believe me, it is — there are still some pitfalls into which many college students will fall.

First off, while the act covers any federal student loan, it does not apply to privately held loans. CBS news estimates around nine million U.S. students will be left out by this part of the act. This encompasses nearly 20% of the total population of the student loan market. While a significant 80% of student loan borrowers receive aid, it appears the government is choosing to completely leave out the fifth of the student population that instead opted for private loans to help pay their way through college.

This is not just an issue with the government’s act. Many private loan companies could choose to help students by stalling their loans (and some even are), but the majority are making no change during this economic disaster. Some form of government regulation or addition to the CARES Act would surely have been a way to provide some form of relief to students now trapped by private loans.

Another major problem with the act is how it treats dependents. In college, many students are likely still dependents who, while perhaps paying for most of their college and living expenses, still are considered a part of their family’s household when filing taxes.

The act does provide rebates for dependents but has a tagline on the end, saying dependents must be under the age of 17 and must not have provided for over half their expenses. This means it is very unlikely for parents to receive a rebate for their college-age dependents. Therefore, no tangible form of relief is provided to college students or their families. You had better hope you filed as an independent for the 2019 tax-year, or you won’t receive the $1,200 provided to other legal adults (without children).

For many college students who are caught between that place of being a legal adult, who are working in order to pay living expenses and for their own college, but still qualify as dependents to help parents or guardians receive lower taxes, the act is utterly ineffective for them.

College is already extraordinarily expensive, and low-income students are estimated as being able to afford only 5% of colleges, according to the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators. For many, paying their own way is required. During a time of economic insecurity caused by the coronavirus pandemic, no one really knows just how much longer they can continue to pay for it. Not providing these students with more relief, aside from maybe paused interest accumulation, is doing much less for the student population than what needs to be done.

The government needs to quit looking past student problems during this outbreak. We’re American citizens just as much as everyone else, and we need to be treated with the same amount of concern as others in the U.S. are receiving.

Brett Knepper is a sophomore from Newton studying English creative writing.