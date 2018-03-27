This column will be far from perfect. I am attempting to tackle a complex, nuanced and imperfect subject: Islam. I have lived in a 94 percent Muslim country, Senegal, for the last two months, and I would like to share my observations and what I am learning.

Campaigns to humanize Muslims can range from having non-Muslims wear hijabs and recount their experiences to having Muslims explain why they are somehow different than the typical Muslim. Columnist Aroog Khaliq argues that these campaigns reinforce Muslim stereotypes and that people should place more value in Muslims' firsthand experiences about islamophobia.

When most Americans think of Islam, their thoughts go to the Middle East. Thoughts may jump to headscarves or even terrorism, an Islamophobic myth generated by the media, entertainment and other information outlets. Beyond these stereotypes, many of us haven’t the foggiest idea about the religion, its tenets or its practices.

In the U.S., stereotypes, misconceptions and prejudice directed toward Muslims cycle through society, often resulting in Islamophobia. A Pew Research Center study from 2017 found that 75 percent of Muslim-American adults and 69 percent of the general public said they believed there was a lot of discrimination against Muslims in the U.S. This poll is eye-opening because it gives Muslim Americans the chance to confirm the public misperception and the resulting fear and alienation they feel.

Misconceptions shape this prejudice. In reality, peace and harmony underlie Islam’s religious tenets and practices. I have experienced this firsthand in Senegal, a religiously tolerant and peaceful country. In the family whose home I stay in, each member of the family prays five times a day: at roughly 6:40 a.m., 2:35 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

At these times, a call to prayer resonates throughout the city from loud speakers attached to the mosques. These prayers help one remain in harmony with God, themselves, and all other beings, alive and dead, human and insect. Despite loud chattering and children playing, I live in a calm home and a tranquil neighborhood.

Praying five times a day is only one of the five foundations of Islam. The other four include faith, zakat, Ramadan and a pilgrimage to Mecca. The Quran teaches how one practices faith. Zakat indicates charity. Yearly, Muslims must give 2.5 percent of their income to the needy. Ramadan is the 30-day period of fasting when one cleanses his or her body and reinforces the soul. The pilgrimage forgives one of all his or her sins as he or she travels to the birthplace of the prophet Muhammad. In addition, many Muslims refrain from alcohol and practice moderation and control in life, refraining from excess, lust and desire.

Muslims, just like Christians, are imperfect. How could one expect them to achieve perfection? Muslims vary to the extent that they wish to perfect their practice. Some are very strict and conservative; others more loose with their practice. For example, many Muslim women display their hair in public. Not all Muslims feel constrained by traditional readings of the Quran. For many, Islam is a constantly recontextualized religion and practice. Many women here in Dakar fight every day to redefine their formerly silenced and domestic role in society, just as feminists fight every day in the United States.

Instead of understanding Islam as practiced in the environment in which I currently live, many Americans tend to equate Islam with radicalism in the name of Islam, which is not Islam at all. Muslims practice moderation. Peace and harmony are foundational principles. Extremism does not fit anywhere within the practice. As a result, the association of the entire religion with radicalism concerns many Muslims, in the U.S. and elsewhere.

In another Pew Research Center study from 2017, it was found that 82 percent of Muslims in the U.S. are at least somewhat concerned about extremism said to be motivated by Islam. Nearly the same portion of the general public in the U.S. (83 percent) were similarly concerned. All Americans, Muslim and non-Muslim, share a similar view concerning extremism. It is dangerous, threatening, and, again, not pinnacle to Islam.

I hope my experience and some insight will help us all understand Islam and open doors to new ways of thinking and conceptualizing. We must educate ourselves and look beyond stereotypes. If Christians and Muslims can live in peace in Senegal, why not in the United States?

Alex Cateforis is a junior from Lawrence studying English, French and art history.