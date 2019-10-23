Opinion
Smartphones, laptops, tablets, and even watches — it seems like the platforms that hold technology are growing at rapid speeds. There is no doubt technology is here to stay, but is there a place for it in college classrooms?
Some technology in classrooms have undeniable worth and some mainly have a role in lecture halls. This includes software like Top Hat. I have experience with Top Hat, as my first class ever here at the University, SOC 104, a class of over 300 students, used Top Hat extensively.
For those who are unfamiliar with Top Hat, it's software that tracks attendance and can host in-class activities like quizzes over lectures. For big lecture halls, it's almost required for attendance to be taken, as it would be ridiculous to pass around a sign-in sheet.
The kind of technology I’m discussing is simply the use of laptops, tablets or any other note-taking device used in classrooms. Now in some classes, such as computer programming, technology is required. But in most other classes, it's up to the professor whether to allow in-class technology use.
Usually, the argument for banning technology in classrooms is it can be distracting, and the student will end up not paying attention in class. I have been in classes before where I’ve seen students either shopping online or playing games during lecture.
In-state students pay $339 per credit hour, while out-of-state and international students pay $900. From the student’s perspective, they paid for the class — it's up to them on how they take notes and how much they want to participate. Granted, they should definitely be willing to comply with the professor's wishes, as attention in lectures usually leads to better grades.
Having technology banned in one class can lead to a few annoying complications as well. Usually when notes are taken on a laptop, they are all neatly placed into one software to keep track of the classes easily.
If a class banned technology, then the notes for that class will have to be on a notebook, separate from the notes from the other class. Some may see it as only a minor inconvenience, but the preference of using technology in classrooms should be the student’s free will.
Technology in classrooms allow for collaboration not seen before in colleges. Professors should adapt and not only allow technology in all classrooms but rather embrace it. Getting the value from your time in class is important, and the technology you use in class can help further your intellectual depth.
We live in the most technologically advanced age in civilization the world has ever seen. Any amount of any information we choose to use and learn from is literally at our fingertips. Collaboration from not only scholars but everyday people is not the uncommon, but the usual. Leave it up to the students to decide on whether or not to use their preferred form of note-taking in class. There will always be a place for a pencil and paper.
Gannon Miller is a senior from Columbus studying history and business.