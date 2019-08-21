Opinion
Whether you’re a jaded grad student or a bright-eyed freshman, a new school year is a time of newness: new classes, usually a new living situation, new events on campus, new projects to work on, new friends and new relationships. College students are almost born anew at the beginning of a school year.
To a lot of people, including me, that much newness is overwhelming. I hate things that I can’t control. I hate not knowing what the next year or month or day will bring. It still scares me to some extent — and I’m graduating this year.
Luckily, college is awesome. So let the old man assuage some fears.
1. Roommates. Horrible roommate stories are a college tradition, but that’s because those stories are outliers. Just remember that for every nightmare roommate story you hear, there might be three people who became best friends with their roommate and another ten who had no real issues.
2. There really is something for everyone. For any interest you may have there exists a group, either official or informal, that is willing to do it with you. You sometimes just have to find them. Union Fest on Aug. 23 is a great place to find clubs you’d be interested in or to recruit people for a club you want to start.
3. There are class resources abound. Tutors are available for almost every gen ed class. A lot of classes have resources, such as Supplemental Instruction or teaching assistants. If none of those exist for your class, your classmates are some of your best resources. It’s rare that no one understands what’s going on, and it’s sometimes a lot easier to connect with your peers through the shared trauma of exams.
Every year of college has thrown me some major curveballs, some good, some bad, but at the end of the day, college is a place to learn, to grow, to figure out who you want to be. You can’t do any of that if you sit in your room all year. As scary as it is sometimes, you have to step outside of your comfort zone to have a good college experience.
To all the returners, don’t get stuck in the rut of what you’ve done before. There’s always room to grow and learn, but you’re not going to do it talking to the same people and doing the same things you’ve done for the past three years. And to all the new students: Welcome to KU. You’re going to love it here.
Jeffrey Birch is a senior from Wichita studying accounting.