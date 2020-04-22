Opinion

Despite Trump trying to reopen many parts of the country as early as May, there’s a strong chance that the current pandemic will last much longer. Between people being unsafe with their social distancing efforts and subpar testing across the United States, it’s something to keep in mind.

And if the virus continues to be a problem, we will remain in quarantine for the foreseeable future. With that potentially being the case, it’s very possible that we may have to remain online-only with classes in the fall. It’s not ideal, but it’s what will keep people safe in the long run.

If online is where classes stay in the fall, however, the University needs to find a way to make online courses better or they will risk losing students and valuable tuition dollars.

Despite being a public university that tries to keep costs as low as possible—especially for in-state students—our institution is still much more expensive compared to alternative methods of higher learning. Students simply are not going to want to pay tens of thousands of dollars for blackboard assignments and zoom calls.

Institutions like community colleges offer many of the core classes that earlier year students may need to progress in their degree for a fraction of the tuition costs. There are also countless online universities that have mastered the art of offering more specialized and advanced online degrees through a diverse set of curriculum.

Students pay the premium price of coming to an esteemed university such as ours because they believe they’ll get a better education and overall better experience than anywhere else. So far, online classes have not met the standard set by such high tuition costs.

Many professors are just assigning more coursework to replace the time spent in class rather than finding better ways for students to retain the material. These kinds of methods don't help students learn the content — they just cause them to be more stressed by countless assignments and deadlines that they have to deal with from home. It kills motivation rather than inspiring it.

While part of the issues with the online transition this semester arose amid an emergency situation causing rushed changes, they need to take the extra time to prepare for if we can’t come back to campus in the fall.

Classes need to see complete overhauls to acclimate to the online setting for everyone, rather than just offering pass/fail for students who struggle with the changes or are incapable of succeeding in their temporary environments and thinking that solves the problem.

We don’t pay for our GPA; we pay to learn.

Find ways to make online learning more interactive. Explore methods of making your zoom lectures more interesting and engaging. Create assignments that help students explore ideas rather than get bogged down by more busywork for a good grade. Professors and administration have months to prepare for any possibility, so take advantage of that time instead of rushing to figure things out right before classes start.

Because in the end, if students are not provided an incentive to actually continue paying for their expensive classes at the University while we’re off campus, they’ll find cheaper places to study that instruct the same exact way when it’s conducted through an online medium.

Name recognition alone isn’t enough to keep us attached to this institution, as much as we love the community within it and surrounding it. Studying at the University of Kansas carries an expensive price tag, so convince us that it’s worth it.

Wyatt Hall is a sophomore from Bonner Springs studying business analytics.