Opinion
We’ve got a problem with how we are treating workers that are “essential” around the country. Despite the coronavirus still rampaging through the United States, millions of people are still at work across the country because they’re considered essential — even with widespread stay-at-home orders in place. Part of this is our country’s desperate attempt to keep the economy running, but if we’re going to have people continue to go to work every day, companies need to assure their safety, as well as provide quality treatment need be.
A report came out from The Washington Post recently that went into detail of different circumstances around the country of workers speaking up about how they’re feeling unsafe or treated unfairly — only to be treated worse or even fired.
The situation is almost identical in every situation written about in the article: Workers feel their employers aren’t taking strong enough safety measures or shouldn’t be open at all. The workers are then fired for protesting the inaction, and nothing gets changed.
This is absolutely unacceptable. If these employees are going to be forced to work because these companies value profit over safety, then the companies must at least take some precautions to slow the spread of this deadly virus. Spread people out, hand out masks or take extreme steps to maintain cleanliness in stores. Anything is better than firing them for speaking up about their concerns.
This lack of caring about safety from businesses is even more alarming when many parts of the country are reopening next month following pressure from the White House and nationwide protests from conservatives wanting to put the economy first. This just means even more people will be going back to their jobs that haven’t put precautions into place, causing the slowly flattening curve to spike once again.
And despite the countless commercials you see thanking doctors and nurses for their service during this crisis — oftentimes from these same guilty corporations — health care workers aren’t being treated any better.
In the same article from The Post, they tell the stories of two different nurses who lost their jobs because they wanted to wear masks in common areas to minimize their patients’ exposure to potential disease when their supervisors thought the sight of the masks would spread panic. In another report from them, they describe doctors all over the world facing harassment, abuse and even violent attacks from people fearing that leaving the hospital will spread COVID-19 further.
The hypocrisy here is stunning. We can celebrate these health care workers on TV and social media for working long, hard hours with no extra compensation to fight an unprecedented virus while doing absolutely nothing to take care of them in return. While the burden of their jobs is causing what is described as a “mental health crisis” among these workers, the most we can offer is free coffee from Starbucks.
The glaring flaws of a capitalist country obsessed with the economy shines through in these situations, as those at the top show how little they care for those at the bottom — even if the work done at the bottom props the rest of us up. Companies need to stop valuing dollars over lives and focus on the safety of their employees.
Workers who are actually essential during this crisis need to be respected and compensated for their extremely important contribution to keeping people from dying and society from falling apart. If they’re risking their lives to save ours, it’s the least we can do.
Wyatt Hall is a sophomore from Bonner Springs studying business analytics.