Opinion

Over the past couple of months, COVID-19 — more commonly known as coronavirus — has swept across the world. What some experience as a bad case of the flu, more vulnerable populations have died at rapid rates. Around 3,000 people have died, with the majority of the deaths currently confined to mainland China. The United States just saw its sixth death Monday and infections are rising.

The coronavirus has a death rate of around 2%, compared to 0.1% for the common flu. While the number might look small, when you’re talking on scales of billions of people, even small changes in death rate can have a dramatic impact and the coronavirus is more deadly than the common cold.

As the outbreak grows in scale, more countries are mobilizing to keep their citizens safe and contain the outbreak. In the midst of this, President Trump took an interesting stance. During a rally last Friday, he referred to the coronavirus as a “hoax” that was being pushed and exaggerated by the Democrats. However, after the first American death from the virus, he walked back what he said in a White House press briefing.

Ultimately, until we can develop a vaccine, the best that can be done is quarantine people to stop the spread. And a vaccine could take months to develop, even with several countries putting significant resources toward developing one.

But that’s the difficulty — the U.S. hasn’t been taking this seriously. Or at least the upper echelons of the Trump administration aren't.

The worst part about this has been the fact that Trump and his supporters have been using this incident to push for further isolationist policies. In the previously mentioned Friday rally, Trump called for even tighter border security.

Granted, increasing interconnectivity between nations does have a few downsides. One of the largest ones is the potential for new diseases, such as coronavirus, to arise in one corner of the world and spread.

However, countries being closely tied together allows them to communicate, share resources, knowledge and research. Ultimately, interconnectivity allows crises like these to be solved much faster if countries work together.

The key phrase here being “if countries work together.” Because, right now, they’re not. So the result is that we’re getting all of the downsides of a connected world, yet losing out on the benefits. Trump is embodying this attitude because, at the time of his speech calling the coronavirus a hoax, over 2,500 people had already died in China. It wasn’t until there was a single American death that this became a problem for him to worry about.

Even from a purely selfish viewpoint, ignoring a disease until we see death is moronic. By the time the Trump administration decided to take this threat seriously, an unknown amount of people had already been infected. So the idea of getting this under control in a timely manner was already a fantasy; all because our leaders couldn’t look outside our borders and consider the plight of others. Not even selfishly, which makes them short-sighted as well.

As a final plug, let’s not forget that 2020 is a major election year. If you don’t want to see a world of nations slowly rotting behind their closed borders, please please please get to the polls. Our futures depend on it.

Jeffrey Birch is a senior from Wichita studying accounting.