Opinion
I skipped class the Friday before spring break, opting for a little extra rest before work that night. A week later, I found myself on the front lines of the food supply chain during a global pandemic, faced with the possibility of never again returning to a classroom as a student.
I’ve worked as a grocery clerk for many years since turning 18. Years have passed since I first stood at a cash register, nervously perspiring under the pressure of customer service. I eventually graduated to department work and found a home stocking grocery shelves. I like that job. It’s relaxing.
March 13 was the day I saw my relaxing job devolve into chaos management. By the end of the night, it looked like the store had been robbed. Personally, I felt like I’d been tossed around like laundry in a dryer. I saw the stress and exhaustion dragging on the faces of my coworkers as we closed up for the night. We were all thinking the same thing: What the hell just happened?
I’ll never forget that night. The same customers who I used to show to the canned corn aisle were now shopping with a genuine fear in their eyes, and they were all shopping at the same time.
As I did my best to stock empty shelves, a thought began to dawn on me: This is my duty to the community. I am a young, able-bodied and experienced grocery clerk, and it’s my turn to serve and make some small difference to society.
No, retail work is not glamorous. Unlike many generations before ours, from Vietnam War protesters to 9/11 era enlistees, borderline millennials and Gen Z young adults have yet to heed the call of duty. An army of young retail workers dream of something else some day, maybe a career or house or family, and many of us are looking for the first exit ramp out of the service industry. Many more are now graduating into a world of extreme economic uncertainty, myself among them.
For the sake of our communities, this we must endure. Now is the time to stick out our retail jobs a little longer than anticipated. Now is the time for the young and able-bodied to serve the elderly and vulnerable. Record-breaking unemployment has made me beyond grateful to still have a job, and I encourage those with retail experience who are recently unemployed to look for work in the grocery industry.
For the first time, I feel like my job in retail has a purpose. For the first time, it doesn’t feel like just anybody could walk in and do what I do. Terms like "unskilled labor" and "essential worker" are being tossed around, but that doesn’t matter to me. I am filled with hope that a lost and wandering generation of young people may be getting their first taste of self worth in their employment. My classroom days may be over, and we may not be changing the world, but we all have a role to play in the pursuit of national unity and service to a greater, common goal.
Elijah Southwick is a senior from Overland Park studying English and journalism.