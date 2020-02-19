Opinion
On Monday this week, students all across the University of Kansas were lucky enough to experience a wonderful day of blue skies, a warm sun and refreshing temperatures upwards of 65 to 75 degrees Fahrenheit.
I doubt I’m taking a controversial stance when I say it was one of the best days of the semester so far. However, many students did not get to enjoy the nice day due to long work hours and back-to-back classes. And this is just heartbreaking.
Seasonal Affective Disorder, a type of depression commonly caused by seasonal changes and lack of sun, can be very destructive to vulnerable college-aged students. Typical ways to combat SAD include light therapy with the use of a ‘happy light,’ meditation, medication, and guided psychotherapy.
Spring is just around the corner. As depressed, drained, financially broke but mentally strong students, we deserve to go outside and cure SAD the natural way — by enjoying the sunlight and soaking in all of the vitamin D our bodies can possibly hold.
Look no further than the official holiday, Hoodie-Hoo Day. Rid yourself of the winter blues and celebrate this strange, yet fitting holiday that occurs annually on Feb. 20.
On Hoodie-Hoo Day, people within the Northern Hemisphere will typically go outside at exactly noon, wave and shout, "Hoodie-hoo!" It may be unconventional. It may be cold. But the sun will be out, and honestly, what better excuse to go outside and soak up some sun.
Feel free to officially get ready for spring and chase away those winter blues because it has been a long one, and you deserve it. Don’t spend your afternoon sitting in your noon lab or locked up in your basically windowless dorm doing yesterday’s homework. Excuse yourself for a moment and take time for yourself to celebrate this weirdly awesome holiday.
Get outside in the February sun, throw caution to the wind, and shout your heart out because, damn it, it's Hoodie-Hoo Day.
Sarah Grindstaff is a sophomore from St. Louis, Missouri studying political science.