Opinion
I don’t know if anyone else has noticed, but this time of year definitely seems to suck the life out of everyone on campus, whether it be because of the cold settling in or the added seasonal affective disorder so many of us experience.
Not to mention the endless assignments that begin to pile up in November before finals, or the petri dishes that we call our dorm rooms and apartments. So we have to come up with some way to combat all of the elements working against us in order to push through to the end of the semester.
This year, that thing is Disney+.
Disney released its new streaming service Tuesday, Nov. 12. Since then, it's all that anyone has been posting, tweeting, sharing and talking about. Since Disney also owns the rights to Marvel and "Star Wars," people with all varying interests are forking over the monthly fee to watch their favorite throwback Disney movies, new series and every Avengers movie and cartoon you can think of.
To me, this seems like an odd thing to find comfort in as none of us really have the time to be watching TV, and the movies that we all grew up with in the Disney realm are ones that we have seen a million times.
Additionally, it is no secret that Disney Channel original movies do not have high quality production, effects or acting. I mean, they were filled with mostly child actors.
I, an avid Disney lover and huge Marvel fan, looked at this streaming service with nothing but cynicism. After paying for Hulu, Netflix, Spotify, HBO — I had to watch "Game of Thrones" — Amazon Prime and all the other things that I pay for in a month, it seemed like a definite no-go for me to add another bill. But that was before my roommate got a free trial through her phone service provider.
So I caved, obviously. I just wanted to watch "The Cheetah Girls" and relive my magnificent kindergarten experience waiting for it to be broadcast on TV. Something really funny happened though as my roommate and I watched "The Cheetah Girls" and "Moana," and now the only thing I have been watching is Disney+.
Despite Disney+ being the only streaming service I am not paying for, my roommate and I have produced a cluster of constant laughs, tears and groans as we watched the cringe-worthy movies from our childhood.
Suddenly, the semester didn’t seem so bad.
There may not be a true scientific correlation between Disney+ and college students’ emotional capacities, but reliving simpler moments has sure made the tough ones easier this week. I don’t think I am the only one who can attest to that.
By getting all the things that made me happy as a kid together in one spot, Disney has helped me remember when things weren’t so stressful, and it feels like my former child has been reborn. So if you are feeling down this week, grab a bowl of popcorn and turn on some "Suite Life of Zack and Cody."
Jerika Miller is a senior from Aurora, Colorado, studying English and secondary education.