In today’s world, everyone’s heard the arguments about it: “It promotes bad habits for children who are still developing,” or asking, “Why is it OK that I could be forcibly drafted to war yet not allowed to have a drink?”
But now that the world is going kaput, and people are even going as far as to stay away from a certain beer brand named similarly to a certain virus, maybe we should start considering giving 18 to 20-year-olds a chance to purchase what older adults are able to.
All joking aside, alcohol is more than just a thing of drinking and/or chugging. It’s also used for medical purposes such as sanitizing and fighting germs.
Hand sanitizers such as Purell and GermX, which are made with alcohol, are being bought at a high rate creating a shortage in many places. It has gotten to a point where even local distilleries are helping to combat the lack of sanitizer name brands by producing and donating their own sanitizers. These places producing the “devil’s water” amid the coronavirus pandemic are providing alternative ways for consumers to protect themselves through the magic of DIY hand sanitizer as well.
So now that we know alcohol distilleries aren’t the devil (and surely aren’t out to give everyone coronavirus), why should we let 18 to 20-year-olds drink?
Well, for one, the legal age of adulthood in the United States is 18. This is the age when you can sign legal documents without a guardian accompanying with their signature, buy lottery tickets, gamble at casinos (depending on state laws), vote, join the military, live on your own, and be called to jury duty among a long list of other things.
While you may be a legal adult with all the benefits and detriments (I’m looking at you taxes and responsibility), you are still breaking the law for having even a sip of liquor in public. So why consider 18-year-olds adults if they are denied the privilege of something most adults are allowed? Let them drink!
Next, while it can be seen as a safety net for America’s youth, ideally keeping them from becoming frequent drinkers, the statistics show otherwise.
According to a study by Indiana University, despite not being allowed to drink, those under the age of 21 are more likely to have over 5 drinks at least once a week. Therefore, they are considered binge drinkers. About 32% of under-age drinkers are binge drinkers compared to only 24% of legal drinkers. From these numbers, one can see that not only are those under the legal age drinking anyways, they also aren’t learning how to drink responsibly.
Compare the drinking habits of those in the U.S. to a country such as Germany where one can drink a beer at 16 and have hard liquor at 18. There, you don’t see as many of the same issues facing 18 to 20-year-olds in the U.S. In fact, drinking itself is somewhat on the decline, possibly in part to youth there not seeing alcohol as a forbidden fruit that constantly tempts them. Despite what the government implies, keeping the age at 21 is not, in fact, saving lives.
As well as not saving lives, the law is damaging to the youth. In Kansas, minors found in possession of alcohol can be fined anywhere between $200 and $500 as well as given up to 40 hours of public service or a 30 to 365-day suspension of their driver’s license. These are all harsh sentences, considering that they often incite fear in those who drink too much, causing them not to seek out medical help.
All of the above are only a few of the many reasons to consider lowering the legal drinking age. Just imagine what the US could be if it allowed 18 to 20-year-olds to drink. Not only could parents or guardians teach responsible usage, but the law itself may be able to quit spending so much time hunting college-aged kids who are having a little bit of fun and can focus on alcohol-related issues that have real societal damage such as drunk driving instead.
Brett Knepper is a sophomore from Newton studying English creative writing.