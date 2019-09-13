Opinion
It is a truth universally acknowledged that a college student in possession of free time must be searching for a way to monetize it.
You can’t blame us. Most of us are broke and don’t have any free time to monetize. We’re too busy going to class, extracurriculars and work, all of which we do in pursuit of the same goal: to feed ourselves without our bank account dropping into single digits.
The idea of hobbies and activities done without monetary gain has slowly slipped out of our grasp. This isn't because we don’t have the time to indulge in them but because the pressure to be productive has eclipsed the idea of being happy.
This pressure is most common for those with "marketable" skills. Thanks to the rise of Etsy, it is easier than ever for young entrepreneurs to sell their artwork and crafted goods. Bakers are encouraged to set up websites and sell out of their kitchens. Amazon’s self-publishing feature means that anyone can be an author, even Virginian state legislators with a Bigfoot fixation.
And of course, there’s YouTube. What once was a platform for sharing home videos and bootlegged concerts has now become every gen-Zer’s dream career, as well as the starting point for A-list performers like Justin Bieber and Carly Rae Jepsen. (Did you know Justin Bieber is responsible for discovering Carly Rae Jepsen? I didn’t either.)
With all of these avenues for monetization, it’s no wonder our parents keep asking us what we’re going to do with all these skills we spend our time developing. On paper, the possibilities are endless.
In the real world, making money from casual hobbies is much more complicated. None of us have any real idea how much our time and effort is worth, and as a result, we’re likely to undercharge for our work. What’s more, starting a profitable business requires capital, and unless you come from a background where capital is available to you, it’s difficult to develop it on your own.
Even if you do, branding and promoting a business is time consuming and challenging, even more so than the everyday branding we do for ourselves when we post on Instagram.
We have been trained to sell ourselves, our image, our labor, and our creativity thanks to social media and the constant pressure of “doing something” with our skills. But actual monetary gain, or, God forbid, social mobility due to pursuing these hobbies professionally is more rare than a KU football 2-0 record.
Herein lies the catch-22 of our “free time” pursuits. We have been told that the only way out of our struggle is through hustle. Capitalists want us to use our talents to help ourselves, to post Taylor Swift covers and thrifting hauls to YouTube until AdSense pays our student debt.
We are told that anything worth doing is worth doing for money and that time spent doing something for the joy of it is time we could’ve spent single-handedly pulling ourselves out of poverty, even if our real-life chances of monetary success are slim to none. What good is being happy when you’re hungry? What good is playing music if Spotify isn’t giving you $0.006 per stream?
This isn’t to say that you shouldn’t make money doing something you love. If you’ve found a pattern that’s working for you, if you’re balancing your life in a way that makes you feel safe and secure, then by all means, chase your bliss.
But we also must never forget that there are people out there who do things not just for themselves, but for others, and make no money doing it. Fan fiction writers, open-source software creators and Wikipedia editors are just a few examples of people who should not only be celebrated but also emulated.
Happiness is so hard to find. If you can find something that makes you happy, you should do it, even if it’s not productive by capitalism's standards, even if you do it for no one but yourself, and especially if you do it poorly.
Play the ukulele in your bedroom and sing off-key. Draw stick figures with too-large heads. Give your Dungeons & Dragons character a bad Scottish accent. These are the things that make us most human, the things that keep us alive when all else threatens to crush us. This is what makes life worth living.
Who could put a price tag on that?
Jamie Hawley is a senior from Salina studying English, political science and communication studies.