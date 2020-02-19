Opinion

The permanence. The meaning. The details. These are all the things to consider before inking your body.

We are all familiar with popular tattoos, such as the heart that reads ‘Mom,’ a sleeve of roses, or Bible verses. We have also seen the unique ones, like a favorite anime character, Patrick Star from Spongebob, or voice recordings from relatives. These are the ones that really spark outsider curiosity. Why do we care so much about what someone inks on their body?

From my experience, tattoos can be whatever you want them to be. You can have meanings behind them or just get them for fun. Many believe you must have a reason for getting a tattoo and many believe their body is a canvas free to fill with whatever they please.

I got my first tattoo when I was 18, and the only real inspiration I had was my desire to someday travel. So I drew out what I wanted on my left side, an airplane flying around the world. And I still to this day look at my first tattoo and remind myself that I need to travel as much as I can.

My parents were pissed off when I told them I was going to get it and they told me I would regret it, but little did they know that there were even more tattoos coming in my near future. Freshman year passed and I had three more ink additions, two of which had meanings.

Fast forward to my sophomore year this fall, my parents asked me to come home and take care of our new puppy, and I thought, what a great opportunity for another tattoo. For the past couple months, I had been wanting something new, and I came up with this idea of getting a tattoo of a snake.

I didn’t want something small. Instead, I wanted to be bold. So I drew out a snake that would wrap around my leg and spent an hour and a half getting it done.

Did I get it just for the hell of it? Yes. Do I regret it? Of course not. Now there is a literal snake in my boot.

The amount of people that loved it compared to the people who were ‘disappointed’ did not matter to me.

I realized that tattoos aren’t for others to judge — it’s your body, do what you want.

We live in a world where we are simply told that tattoos are unprofessional, but why?

Personally, I am not one to judge someone's appearance, especially when it comes to careers. I believe that tattoos are becoming more popular, especially in our generation. So why would you care if someone else has a tattoo? How does it affect you personally?

If tattoos aren’t for you, then cool. It doesn’t change who you are. I believe that we as a generation are starting to realize our uniqueness and that we all have our own individual personalities.

Don’t be judgmental toward tattoos. Just let us inked fanatics express ourselves how we like, and we will let you do the same in whatever way you choose to do so.

Audrey Kesler is a sophomore from Prairie Village studying strategic communications.