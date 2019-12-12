During my first semester at the University of Kansas, I was a delivery driver for Jimmy John’s for a couple of weeks. I don’t really recall a lot of the deliveries that I made while I worked at Jimmy John’s, but there was one that stood out to me.
I had pulled up to a house, and the customer came to my car door to make it easier on me. After he had signed for the sandwich, he asked me what year of school I was in. He told me that he was a senior and was graduating that same semester.
Before I left, he told me to make the most of my time at the University because before you know it, you’ll be graduating. I now find myself in the same situation with my last semester ending in a couple of weeks, and I want to give the same advice I received years ago.
Make the most of your time here.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics uses a pie chart to determine how an average full-time student spends their day. According to its data, an average college student spends about three and a half hours in educational activities. Those activities include going to class and studying. While I can certainly see this data as being factual and accurate to college students on average, many students don't fit this mold. I have known a lot of architecture, nursing and law students whose schedules certainly don’t reflect this data.
The busiest college students can have almost entire days eaten up by their classes, homework and studying. They almost have no time for leisure activities or even a break. I have even experienced this as an English major with multiple papers due on the same day. I have had days where I do nothing but study, write or work on projects.
I bring all of this up to show how much time can be wasted on things that bog us down. I'm not saying that you should shirk your school studies. I’m simply suggesting that you should take a break every once in a while to smell the roses.
Our time in college is one of the most influential parts of our lives. We have the opportunity to gain knowledge for use in our future lives or do things we may never get a chance to do, such as studying abroad or interning at our favorite companies.
As my last semester draws to a close, I look back at the things that I wish I would have done, like studying abroad, taking that class, participating in more clubs and communities, or even asking that girl out in my class. Don’t waste your time while at college. Make the most of it.
As Ferris Bueller once famously said, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.”
Jalen Collier is a senior from Gardner studying English.