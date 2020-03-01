Opinion

On Wednesday the 26th, President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against the New York Times, accusing them of libel for an opinion piece written in March of 2019, titled “The Real Trump Quid Pro Quo.” The article claims the President “had an overarching deal: the quid of help in the campaign against Hillary Clinton for the quo of a new pro-Russian foreign policy, starting with relief from the Obama administration’s burdensome economic sanctions.”

Trump argued that the Times published the piece “knowing it would misinform and mislead its own readers.”

"I'm going to open up our libel laws so when they write purposely negative and horrible and false articles, we can sue them and win lots of money,” Trump said at a 2016 campaign rally.

Last Friday, however, he seemed to change his tune.

"You see, with me, [the media is] not protected, because I'm not like other people but I'm not taking money. I'm not taking their money," Trump said.

This is just the latest development in Trump’s ongoing war on journalism.

Last year, the President used the phrase “fake news” 273 times, according to the New York Times, even referring to the media as “the enemy of the people,” via Twitter.

The administration has also cut down on White House press briefings. In better times, they were held daily as a symbol of our government’s legitimacy. In 2018, there were about 50 formal briefings, roughly half of the 2017 number. In 2019, there were only two briefings.

Trump has demanded “retribution” for NBC’s comedy-sketch show Saturday Night Live, accused the Times of “treason,” and described the free press as “important,” “beautiful,” “so bad,” and “unfair.” He has repeatedly banned journalists from the White House, who were later restored to their position through the courts.

A recent Pew Research Center poll determined that Republicans are six times more likely to be skeptical of the press than Democrats, and that Republicans that strongly approve of Trump are more skeptical than Republicans that don’t approve Trump by roughly threefold.

A March 2017 poll by the same organization found 83% of American adults consider Trump’s relation to the media as “unhealthy,” and 73% agreed that tensions are “getting in the way” of Americans’ access to political news. This is not just a left wing viewpoint, as these statistics are 78% and 73% among Republicans respectively.

The American public is right about this. The Trump administration has brought us into the disinformation age, and the lawsuit against the New York Times sets a dangerous precedent regarding free speech in this country. This war on journalism can only result in chaos.

One argument supporting the idea of “fake news” would be corporate media's business model — to sell audiences to their clients, who run ads in their publications. Like any company, the media represent their clients’ interests, filtering facts and claims to present a certain worldview that is acceptable to their advertisers.

However, the vast majority of facts published by outlets like the New York Times are true, because they would be unable to retain their high-end clientele without serious fact-checking. Claiming that the media are lying in an opinion piece speculating on public discourse is irresponsible and anti-democratic. The only way to combat this is to start promoting student voices and journalists alike, promoting first amendment rights through college and beyond.

Leo Niehorster-Cook is a senior from Leawood studying philosophy and cognitive science.