Opinion
It’s no secret that attending a university is a stressful experience that can create or worsen anxiety in students. But not all health trends to combat that are as beneficial as they may seem.
Dr. Anthony Rostain said in his book "The Stressed Years of Our Lives" that college students are facing an “inordinate amounts of anxiety” in what he calls "the most stressful period of university life." Rostain's book was published in April 2019, before the socio-economic disruption of the coronavirus pandemic and cancelling of in-person classes.
At the University of Kansas, students not interested in or unable to get an appointment with CAPS may find themselves browsing the internet for help coping with stress and anxiety.
One of the alternative and trendier suggestions to improve mental health recently has been the “dopamine fast”. The main premise is you abstain from any activity that gives your brain the natural reward chemical for a set period of time. This ranges from mindless phone browsing to simply having a conversation. This practice is well-intentioned, but it can be counterproductive and harmful if done in the strictest sense.
Despite its popularity among Silicon Valley professionals, medical experts claim that practitioners of the dopamine fast missed the point. The idea was started by Dr. Cameron Sepah of the University of California-San Francisco who taught it to clients at his clinical practice.
He claims that “dopamine fasting” is a catchy nickname for what he believes can more aptly be called “stimulation fasting.” This is because total abstinence from dopamine is impossible, as it is a naturally occurring chemical.
A better way to approach the idea of a dopamine fast is one that considers a balanced lifestyle instead of one day of complete isolation and deprivation. Instead of doing a complete dopamine fast, you can take time out of your day to rest without distractions and mindfully meditate.
The issue with the strict dopamine fast is that balance is not an option. We cannot be happy without a balance of both mindfulness and distraction. While most people would benefit from spending less time distracted with entertainment and games, one simply cannot eliminate fun from their lives and expect to feel happier.
The University of Kansas CAPS website gives some suggestions for stress management activities, including taking deep breaths and listening to music. They emphasize the importance of finding healthy coping mechanisms that integrate well within your own lifestyle. A note of caution is issued regarding negative coping mechanisms such as self medicating with drugs and caffeine.
No plan or strategy for improving mental health is one size fits all. While rest and mindfulness are important, you may find that you already have enough. Trust yourself to find a balance that works for you.
If you are experiencing extreme anxiety or mental distress, I encourage you to reach out to someone you trust and make an appointment to speak to a professional.
John Harris is a sophomore from Shawnee studying political science.