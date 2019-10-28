Opinion

Social media is used for many different things. Companies use it to spread the word about their work, individuals use it to promote their own personal interests and ideas, and people from different areas can use it to connect more. All of these things are extremely positive and beneficial to society, but what are the actual social impacts of the social media platforms we love so much?

Many students majoring in strategic communications journalism at the University of Kansas wish to find a way to connect with others, be involved in public relations or marketing, or engage in social media management.

All these social media benefits can help companies globalize and gain more of a positive presence. To increase sales as well as monitor customer service, 77% of U.S. small businesses use social media, according to PR Newswire.

These are the pieces of information that people going into communications fields are often taught. Largely unrecognized, however, are the negative impacts social media has on mental health.

Social media use can lead to feelings of loneliness, decreased empathy and suicidal ideation, according to a Psychiatric Quarterly journal published in 2017. As students and young adults, social media plays a consistent role in our everyday lives.

There are many different organizations and movements, such as the Royal Society for Public Health and the Young Health Movement, that bring attention to the topic of mental health. They want the government, policy makers and social media companies to promote and participate in positive social media behavior. Further, the organizations strive to make everyone aware of the negative impacts that social media use can cause.

Lack of achievement Social media users may log off their platforms feeling depressed due to a sense of lack of achievement.

It can be argued that a lot of these negative impacts come from different forms of cyber bullying, but that is not all. Social media use is directly connected to mental health, according to a report from NBC News. There are posts that can be triggering to someone suffering from trauma. Social media users may log off their platforms feeling depressed due to a sense of lack of achievement.

Just like in magazines, social media gives distorted perceptions of what models actually look like, how a woman’s body “should” look, and all sorts of beauty tips that can give young adults the wrong idea. These wrong ideas can lead to depression and the aforementioned suicidal ideation, according to The Guardian.

Although we know the professional positives and now the social negatives of social media, we do not know much about how social media can positively impact young individuals.

Ethan Hawkins, a transfer senior at the University, said having a presence on social media has helped him with a large part of his life in a positive way.

Hawkins said communicating and interacting with the LGBTQ+ community he discovered on social media helped him come out as a member of the community. He said he believes that without it, he wouldn’t have come out until much later in life, and the visibility of people he could relate and connect to on social media became a positive experience he will remember for the rest of his life.

As someone with the goals of working in social media management, and as a young adult heavily involved in social media, this is not something I have heard discussed before. It is a subject that should be addressed more in classes and in society. It is important to know social media is helpful with conducting business, connecting with others, making friends and discovering more about yourself.

Through understanding the impacts social media has on a person’s psyche, we can better promote mental health awareness.

Kelsi Williams is a sophomore from Chicago studying journalism.