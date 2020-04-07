Opinion

Today, at least here in Chicago, is the first day that it has truly felt like Spring.

You know when it just smells warm? High 60s, sunny, a little bit humid and the scent of damp, mossy, grass is wafting through the air. With that being said, and with quite literally nothing better to do, when has there ever been a better time to do some spring cleaning?

Now is the perfect time to throw on the best playlist you’ve got with the best of the 1990s and early 2000s—mine consists of songs like Put Your Records On by Corinne Bailey Rae, Unwritten by Natasha Bedingfield, Island In The Sun by Weezer, Drops of Jupiter by Train, and so on. You get the picture.

Clean out the closet, dump out the old makeup you haven’t touched in five years but still cling on to, organize the lifetime of knick-knacks you’ve probably secretly been hoarding over the years, reorganize your bedroom, do anything to bring a fresh new take to our current reality.

Here are some tips on handling some of the most common household areas during your spring cleaning:

The closet — attack and rearrange

Get rid of it all! Shed the extra weight of clothes you haven’t worn in years and don’t foresee ever wearing again. The best part of cleaning out your closet is you don’t have to feel guilty for getting rid of clothes you maybe only wore once. Donate them! Bring over a few bins or trash bags that you can set aside for second-hand shops or Goodwill.

Once you’ve macheted through the jungle that is your closet, give color coordination a try. Simply hang or fold colored clothes with other like-colors. It sounds a bit over-the-top, but it’s truly not difficult to keep up and it makes picking out your clothes for each day all that easier.

The bathroom drawers — dispose, dispose, dispose

If you are anything like me, your bathroom drawers are a headache to even look at, let alone try and organize. Years of accumulated hair and face products, along with razors and brushes and who knows what else, are all crammed into three drawers. And men, we know we women are not the only ones guilty of this.

Chances are, there are tons of expired products, empty bottles, and empty toothpaste tubes that are taking up the majority of the space in your drawers. Clean ‘em out. Take it drawer by drawer and let go of the lotion tube that has had the life squeezed out of it. Into the trash, they go. Focus on the few products you actually use and save some room for some new ones you may want to try out.

The bedroom — try a remodel

Have you gotten bored of staring at the same layout you’ve had all through quarantine? Yeah, me too. Move the bed to the other corner, push the dresser against the other wall, hang some photos or paintings. Now is the time to experiment with the space you’re spending most of your time in these days. Hang the mirror you’ve left leaning against the wall for the past year and string some lights up. Your room is your best creative space.

These are just a few tips on how you can make the most of your spring cleaning, but the possibilities are endless and right about now we have nothing but time, so get to it!