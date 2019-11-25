Opinion

Thanksgiving is this week, and in just a month, Christmas will be here as well, bringing all the joy and holiday associated with it. Unfortunately, holidays can sometimes be anything but. I’m going to be going over some of the mental health issues that the holidays can bring on unprepared students.

Stress

Stress is a bit of a general term, and lots of things give some people stress while leaving others fine or even refreshed. However, the holidays bring their own unique stressors. One notable stressor is family. Even for people with good relationships with their family, it can be a stressful time.

Lots of time around what can be a large group of people that you only see on the holidays is a lot to ask for someone, and the problem gets compounded several times over if you don’t have a good relationship with your family.

If you’re in this unfortunate situation, try and find some excuse to get away. Schedule something with friends that live nearby. Say you have some schoolwork you need to work on. Anything just to get a few breaths of air. If your situation is such that even this is impossible, try and stay in touch with a friend or significant other, someone you can text or talk to just to have that one lifeline until you can get away.

Financial stress

Some college students get hit with the double whammy of being expected to or wanting to buy gifts but not actually working, especially if you normally rely on a job in Lawrence for your income. Maybe try and make something homemade, or potentially don’t even buy gifts and talk to the people around you about your situation. The people that care about you will understand.

SAD

Around 7% of Americans have depression, and more than 10 million people have Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). SAD simply means that a person’s depression is specifically tied to the seasons, and usually begins in the late fall and early winter, right around the holidays.

The most effective treatments are medication, cognitive behavioral therapy and light therapy. Medication is something you should talk to your doctor about to see if they think that’s the right choice for you. Cognitive behavioral therapy is good for literally everyone but is also quite effective at treating depression if that’s something specific you’re struggling with.

Finally, light therapy is a treatment unique to SAD. It’s a way of basically tricking your brain into thinking that it’s not winter. It’s simply just sitting in front of what’s called a light box for 30 to 60 minutes every day to get a dosage of artificial sunlight. Small ones are as cheap as $30 and can sit on a nightstand.

Eating Disorders

If you have an eating disorder, you should absolutely already be in some form of treatment for it (and here’s a link to campus resources if you’re not). Traditional Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners — where you are expected to eat, and eat a lot — on top of being outside of your normal environment and accompanied with the stressors listed above can create a bad environment for eating disorders.

The best thing to do is to enter with a plan. You know what you’ll encounter, and you need to have an idea of how you want to respond when you do. Entering without one can lead to falling back on unhealthy behaviors when confronted. If possible, talk to your family so they can help you.

Some of these are hard things to do, but ultimately, you need to do what is best for you in the long run. You deserve to be in an environment that makes you feel safe and comfortable, so don’t be afraid to take steps towards creating that for yourself. If you won’t do it, who will?

Jeffrey Birch is a senior from Wichita studying accounting.