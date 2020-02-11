Opinion

Valentine’s Day: It’s either your most romantic night of the year or your worst nightmare. With all the cynicism surrounding V-day, it’s easy to forget this Friday is simply a day devoted to the oldest human feeling: love. Even if you’re single, you can still enjoy your day by doing it your way because there are plenty of ways to celebrate Valentine's Day.

If you are bored and don’t want to go out, consider taking your other single friend on a Target run. Buy out all of the half-priced confections and test out your bad pickup lines on the cute cashier because, hey, it’s Target.

You don’t even want to leave the house? Well, you can still enjoy your evening. Put on the Notebook (now available on Netflix), call up one of your friends and let her vent about that excuse-for-a-man Chad who didn’t take her out. Letting your friends vent out about their bad relationships will help them out on this day, as well as help you remember why you’re lucky to be at home right now.

Single and want to leave the house, but don’t want to spend any money? Dress up in your cutest dress, pack up a white tablecloth and your finest cutlery, then head on over to the Studio on Daisy Hill. For the small price of whatever dining plan your parents bought you, you can pretend that the barely-a-meal Chicken Cheddar Wrap resting on your from-home plate is fine dining. All it takes is a little creativity and imagination.

Whatever you do, whether you're single or otherwise, you deserve to celebrate your day your way, with no qualms about it.

If all else fails, there’s always the Hawk. Have a great Valentine’s Day, everyone.

Sarah Grindstaff is a sophomore from St. Louis studying political science.

—Edited by Emma Bascom