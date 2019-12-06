Opinion
Something that I have always found enigmatic about getting into a career or professional environment of any kind is the idea that you are required to have experience going into the field, no matter what that field is.
When I was first looking for jobs at 15-years-old, I was amazed at how many entry-level customer service, retail and food service environments denied me a job because I had never had a job before. These were, after all, the jobs that I was told to start with. So how was I supposed to get experience so I could get a job if I couldn’t get a job without experience?
As I have moved into the professional world and have been both a lifelong student and working since I was 15, the attitude hasn’t changed at all. I have worked the same job for the past four years, and before that, I had one job that I stayed at throughout high school.
Regardless of longevity, when I go to apply to other jobs to this day, I am forced to prove that I am more than qualified to make a latte, despite working as a barista for the entire time that I have been in college.
So the anxiety for how I break into my career field after college began to set in. How, if I have to prove myself to an employer that I am experienced enough for an entrance-level position, am I going to prove that my degree is enough to award me a position in the field that I have been studying to join for the last four years?
I brought this question to the nifty people at the University Career Center, and there is a solution that is nowhere near as hard as we think it is. The answer: Fake it till you make it.
I know that this sounds deceptive and mischievous. Every moment up until now we have been told to be honest and not lie on our resume. I am not telling you to lie. I am simply suggesting that in order to make up for a lack in experience, we can use the skills that we have gained in seemingly unrelated fields to help us stand out.
For example, if you have worked with kids at a summer camp, those skills can be transferable to management, organization or CPR training. Whether this is entirely applicable is neither here nor there if you can argue that the skills you learned during an experience are important and help you in ways that others might not have experience with or access to.
Granted the ideal solution to the problem of needing experience to get experience would be to reassess the application process, particularly entrance level positions. However, if you are in the same position as I am, chances are that you have no power over the job search process.
The only solution is to accentuate your best experiences, job related or not, to draw an employers’ attention to you and make you stand out. In the worst case, you will have something great to draw out questions during an interview.
Jerika Miller is a senior from Aurora, Colorado, studying English and secondary education.