Opinion
With classes starting and our social lives brewing, it’s easy to get caught up in the semester without taking full advantage of where we live. After attending the University of Kansas for a couple of years, I’ve learned the importance of balance during the school year. Allowing for some free time to find your favorite places will be beneficial for the upcoming semester. Here are a few of my favorites:
The Nest at The Oread Hotel
A personal favorite. This hotel sits at the end of campus near the Kansas Union. The Nest is a rooftop bar and observation area with a 360-degree view of Lawrence and the surrounding plains. The bar is connected to the Bird Dog Bar on the main floor of the hotel and next to On the Hill, an Italian restaurant. The Nest is the perfect spot to hang out, have a drink, or get your necessary Instagram content. The Oread in general is especially popular during parents' weekend and football games. The Nest gives the best view of Jayhawk Boulevard and Memorial Stadium. I recommend waiting until sunset to appreciate it all.
Mass Street
Massachusetts Street is an easy place to spend either an hour or the day, especially with a diverse array of restaurants and stores to shop. Parades, nightlife, festivals and block parties, Mass Street is more than can’t miss: it is Lawrence. But you’ll find that out soon enough, if you haven’t already.
Clinton Lake State Park
Even if you aren’t the outdoorsy type, this could still be a great spot to enjoy solo or with friends. While it’s still hot and sunny, you can use the swimming beach at Clinton Lake as well as many hiking trails. There is also a dog park and over 300 campgrounds around the lake. Clinton Lake is suitable for both lazy days in a hammock or on the sand volleyball courts. Bring a blanket, snacks, and music to enjoy a picnic this fall at Clinton Lake. This hidden gem of Lawrence is good before midterms and finals week to relax and mentally prepare. Another perk of Clinton Lake is that most of the spaces are free to use during the day, thus being a college student’s dream spot.
Royal Crest Lanes
This bowling alley is right off Iowa Street. Going bowling with some friends is an easy way to escape the same three places you may visit each day and partake in some friendly competition.
Madison Warman is a senior from Kansas City, Missouri studying English and Spanish.