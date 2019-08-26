Opinion
A new semester signifies a new beginning, a new chapter and even a new set of goals. It is always important for us as students to achieve those goals and improve on ourselves with each passing day. This column will give you five tips to achieve those goals.
Set realistic goals. As much as we all want to achieve huge things in a small amount of time, it is not always possible. Setting realistic goals means looking at your time and your schedule and being true to yourself on how much you can actually achieve. Once you achieve them, you feel satisfied and motivated to do more.
Write down how you want to achieve those goals. Writing down how you plan to achieve your goals gives you an idea of how much you need to do and when. For example, if you are taking a math class and your aim is to get an A, you would need to set aside time for practice questions, tests and homework. Knowing this, you can calculate how much time you need in a week outside of class time. This tip also works for life outside the classroom, such as when learning a skill or practicing a sport. You always need to have a list of things you need to achieve your ultimate goal.
Join clubs and organizations that you are interested in. The great thing about clubs is that you get to meet up with people who share similar interests with you. So, not only are you discussing topics that you are passionate about, you are also making new friends along the way. With all the school work throughout the semester, you will need an outlet every now and then.
Take breaks. To reach your maximum productivity, you need to be clearheaded. Overworking yourself in any aspect of life is never beneficial. Even if you achieve your goal, you will feel worn out and detest the process. Taking a break every now and then ensures that you are in the right mindset and are not overworking yourself. This process does not have to be fancy. You can treat yourself or do something with your friends.
Remind yourself of your goals and why it is important for you to achieve them. It is easy to get sidetracked from your goals throughout the semester because the end seems far away, but remind yourself: Hard work and diligence always pay off.
Aisha Mohammed is a sophomore from Lagos, Nigeria, studying human biology.