I’ve listened to this song, my favorite from Bob Dylan, hundreds of times. Only recently, however, I began to think — what would I give my heart and what I would give my soul?
I’ve recently been overcome with inspiration from my father who has rekindled his passion for playing guitar. This might sound trivial as I have watched him accomplish things on a much grander scale that have left me awestruck, but I have not seen that same child-like light in his eyes that emit the same kind of passion and excitement in some time.
The simple joy playing guitar brings my father, not just to play, but to share this love of his with me, brings me back down to earth. His passion reminds me of how meaningful it is to be passionate about something, and how special it is to be able to share that with someone else.
Being passionate about something, whatever that may be for you, is one of the most important things to attain in life. It is what drives us to go after what we want, which compels us to succeed and exceed not just our own but others expectations. Passion gives us a purpose.
In times of doubt, passion is sometimes the only thing that keeps us holding on by our fingertips for dear life. Your passions will never fully dissipate. Up until this year, my father had not played guitar seriously since high school. It feels right to say that we get taken on a detour sometimes to reroute our way back to what we love.
What would I give my soul, to over just my heart? I would give my soul to fulfilling the parts of me that I don’t think define who I am, but have helped in creating who I am. I pour much more than just my heart into writing for example.
Passion is soul. It is what we lose sleep over at night because the thought of our passions is way more exciting than the dreams we will soon dream. Being passionate means being able to take risks and being okay with an outcome that may not be what you wanted. Passion is love for something much greater than yourself.
Haley Czuma is a senior from Chicago studying English and dance.