Opinion
2008 seems like a distant memory for Jayhawk fans. Inarguably, it was the best year to be a fan of Kansas athletics. The school saw the men’s basketball team bring home the NCAA national title and the football team win the Orange Bowl. Since then, Kansas football is 26-103, including this year’s 3-6 team.
Since 2008, the Kansas men’s basketball team has fared far better, reaching the Final Four twice and the Elite Eight five times. It goes without saying that Kansas basketball has dominated other sports at the University of Kansas for quite awhile now, but the level of success of the programs has differed considerably since 2008. Why is that?
The story begins in 2009. After Kansas football won the Insight Bowl, coach Mark Mangino was investigated and resigned. Allegedly, Mangino was a verbally and physically abusive coach.
Although he left a bitter taste in the mouth of Kansas athletics, Mangino was arguably the best coach in Kansas football history at the time of his departure.
Following the exit of Mangino, Kansas has had a string of terrible coaching. No coach has lasted longer than three years. There has been no leadership in the organization. How can players develop if they see a new face every year? There has been no system and no consistency of any kind.
Recruiting is a big deal in college sports, and recruits don’t want to play for a bad team, plain and simple. Recruiting potential student athletes requires a special type of person. You can be a solid coach but a bad recruiter, so your teams will eventually end up suffering.
If you were a recruit going to a Kansas football game, would you want to come play for a team getting trounced every year in a stadium that’s only a quarter full? Nobody wants that.
Also, part of the increase in the gap between the two sports is the culture we have built here at the University. You don’t have to walk far on campus to find proof that Kansas has roots with the invention and spread of the game of basketball.
The game of basketball’s original 13 rules can be found at the DeBruce Center. A statue of James Naismith, the founder of basketball who coached at Kansas, can be found outside the DeBruce Center’s doorway.
Kansas basketball is no doubt cream of the crop, but that does not mean that other sports have to suffer because of it. There are plenty of Division 1 colleges that have excellent basketball and football teams, such as Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame and many others.
I am worn out from telling my friends who go to other schools to “wait until basketball season.” I want Kansas football to be competitive again. The program has the means to shift the dynamic without lessening the love for basketball.
However, I can sense the culture is changing here. I was present during the highly anticipated matchup with Kansas State on Nov. 2. Although the loss on the field was ugly, Memorial Stadium sold out for the first time since 2009 (a game I was also at). “Pack the Booth” is gaining traction as a rallying cry for students to attend games.
The team has been fun to watch this year with Les Miles at the helm, despite only having three wins so far. I can sense something bigger on the horizon. Kansas football is changing its culture. The Jayhawks are coming.
Gannon Miller is a senior from Columbus studying history and business.