Opinion

The suggestion to have the University of Kansas class of 2020 walk with the graduating class of 2021 next spring is, and should be, an absolute no-go. There — I said it.

Last Friday, an email survey was sent around by KU Chancellor Douglas Girod regarding options for this year's commencement ceremony. My heart momentarily filled with joy, with my mind fixated on the word “survey.” So it’s not totally canceled, I thought to myself; there’s some strand of hope. I quickly clicked on the link that led me to the survey that determined the status of our last hoorah.

The first thing my eyes were met with was something along the lines of “have a virtual commencement,” which was knocked off my list of options without a second thought. I did not endure four years of breaking my back and spending over $100,000 simply to get my diploma via email.

But the next two options were hopeful. One being to postpone the ceremony to late in the summer, and the other to postpone it to a weekend in the fall. They had my vote. Then, the last option, which I very quickly felt I had been buttered up for by the two other options before it, there it was — the Voldemort of words — “walk in a combined ceremony with the class of 2021.” Absolutely not.

All jokes aside, and with all do respect, I understand the suggestion for the sole need of giving everyone a say. However, I do not feel it is fair for the class of 2020 or the class of 2021 to share a ceremony. These are precious times that are meant to be shared among your classmates in a ceremony that is dedicated to your class. It’s like having a birthday in September and being forced to acknowledge it with your older sibling's birthday in February.

We have already been dealt a bad hand that has taken away so much. The least that can be done is honor each class in their own respective ways, in their own ceremonies. Each year brings new highlights, stories, events and people that make that year what it is. To try and smash two years of that into one ceremony would be a gross injustice.

Who knows where the class of 2020 will be in a year. Maybe some right where they are today, maybe some states away or maybe even some out of the country. If the world gives us the opportunity to celebrate sooner rather than later, that means we will not just be rejoicing the conclusion of our four years here at the University of Kansas, but we will also be celebrating the end of one of the scariest times in history.

Haley Czuma is a senior from Chicago studying English.