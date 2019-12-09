FFA 2019

 

 Illustration by Huntyr Schwegman/UDK

FFA of the day: My farts are more insightful than the Free for Alls. A true display of what is lacking in the youths of today.... wit

“I’m a vegetarian” “you believe in that astrology shit?”
 
“just don’t get sloshed at toyotathon.”
 
“Oh no, can you hear the sex”
 
"I have given up on men in the Midwest."
 
"I don't want to be remembered as a war criminal"
 
“Honestly, if I were buried in a cemetery I would want people to have sex on my grave.”
 
“Hey Google, can I buy weed with Kohl’s Cash?”
 
“everyone is going to kiss each other on the mouth, so just watch out for that”
 
"bye week more like bi week haha am i right fellas"
 
"do you want to be my pickle woman?"
 
“I’m not having a threesome, they’re just yelling”
 
“wikihow was there for me when no one else was”
 
“I feel like she has a lot of dead skin...because she’s a snake”
 
"Bitter wine makes me want a baguette." 
 
“Where’s the court of appeals for ku basketball camping?”
 
“Do not be afraid to use a condom”
 
“The week starts on Monday.” “I’ll kill you”