FFA of the Day: "My rabbi told me that I shouldn't do coke. He said I have a bad personality for it.”
“I’m a free spirit! ... No you’re not.”
[looking at a drawing of a jayhawk] "Strong head game."
“Nothing quite like learning you’re working for a bankrupt company to make your Thursday thrilling.”
"When did student housing turn into the Gestapo?"
“This is perfect ‘no one can tell I’m juuling’ weather.”
“This is... icky!!”
“I consider Applebees rehab.”
“That’s not very Bugs Bunny of you.”
“Pie5 is the McDonalds of pizza.”
"No mom, just because I still don't have a boyfriend on Valentine's doesn't mean I'm gay."
"You know what, ladies? We may not have boys tonight, but you know what we don't have to do? Kiss someone on the dick."
“Are u ever so poor you have to crowdsource booze money from long distance friends?”
“A Target spree can be cheaper than counseling.”
“It’s not my fault she can’t chug properly!”
“That’s just Splenda, and that won’t do.”
“Last night, my uber driver gave me a ted talk about how I need to have a threesome at some point. Was she okay?
“Do you ever realize someone is so hot you forget every word you’ve ever learned?"