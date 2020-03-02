FFA of the Day: “Well Wilt Chamberlain slept with my grandma... so suck it.”
“My mom just found my favorite childhood stuffed animal and I’m about to shit myself.”
“Eat shit, Mark Zuckerberg.”
“Stop mansplaining my eulogy!”
“Soap gets you SCREWED up”
"I took four different pills and am watching Bernie so I'm good."
“Holly243 wants to swap nudes with me.” - my mother
“Daylight savings is gonna drop-kick my seasonal depression straight out the window.”
“Just found out my roommate has been waiting an entire year for part 2 of Avengers Endgame.”
“If Harrison Ford ever dies I’m gonna kill myself.”
“It’s so windy I legitimately just saw a small tumbleweed while I was at my bus stop.”
“My eye started twitching, so I looked up what it may be and Google said either stress, fatigue or too much caffeine… so screw me I guess.”
"They made us sign a contract to God."
“Imagine the pizza man comes down your chimney, and he mugs you."
"We've been expecting those Iranians or the K-State fans to attack us."
“Sometimes when I'm working I have to listen to the 'little house on the prairie' theme song to remind myself if Laura Ingalls Wilder did it then so can I.”