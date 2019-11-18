“This is like high school football, but better because it’s soccer and also I don’t hate everyone here”
i just assume anyone that actually enjoys listening to the chainsmokers has really vanilla sex
“I feel like I’m very susceptible to hazing because I’m a pisces”
“True love means that even on their worst days you still want to bone them.”
“He’s ugly so it’s ok to flip him off”
thinking about blacking out tonight to celebrate my french class being cancelled tomorrow
“I just dropped a rack at the vape store”
im gonna go for happy hour after im done with class and ive never been so excited
"wing it has 3 tenses. I'm winging it, I wang it, I have wung it."
"there are certain things I know and certain things I don't"
"turns out all men are capitalists"
“Next time you need to hold in your sneeze so I can finish talking.”
"I was a nose girl when I was younger."
"It's not Hepatitis, it's Hephaestus!"
"should i get one of those underwear subscriptions?"