the library on the weekends is like an alternate universe
“Jessica rabbit can get it”
“A Kim Possible threesome would be nice”
“Here are my boundaries: don’t ever do that shit again”
My mom to my brother: "Find a female that's just a friend."
"I'm gonna go watch some ASMR and ignore my problems now"
“Marriage and divorce is a good road to go down if you do it with style”
“Do you ever think about how you like dick and then hate yourself for it?”
“Omg are we going to Walgreens? This is the best day of my life”
“I’m very liberal with my tinder swipes when I’m sad.”
when I die I want to be reincarnated as your bike seat
tell baby jay they should have applied for provost
“Creating graphs in excel is straight aids”
“First you ask me about my sex life and now about her bunions...”
"help I emailed someone and their first sentence in their reply was “great to e-meet you”
“Her Snapchat’s megatron? That’s my bitch”
my favorite drunk moment was when i delivered a soliloquy on why we need to end rape culture to a frat boy when he was trying to make out with me
just got emotional thinking about getting to
sleep tonight
"group chats are just dictatorships"