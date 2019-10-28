FFA 2019

 

 Illustration by Huntyr Schwegman/UDK

FFA of the day: I just watched a man walking down Jayhawk Blvd. open a Natty Lite seltzer

“They’re wearing shirts. What is this the 1920’s?”
 
Wescoe beach has completely different vibes without all the clubs and preachers here
 
“You ever think that going to jail wouldn’t be that bad? I mean you wouldn’t have to go to school.”
 
"I'd happily let him spit on me"
  
“I’m the Teahan of computer science because everyone wants me but I just might not be that great.”
 
“I went through a hard core grunge phase in high school. I’m still trying to repair my wardrobe.”
 
“Find a man that can shove a raccoon up your butt”
 
“You’re never too young for the hawk”
 
"I was also trying to get into the money laundering thing."
 
"Peanut butter is one of my personality traits"
 
"You can't do this to me, I'm a Leo"
 
“What are you being for halloween?”
“I’m being…sexy Abe Lincoln.”
 
I wish students would have torn down Jeff long
 
"Mary Poppins can't kick a field goal"
 
"If my kids need therapy, they're going to therapy. If my kids don't need therapy, they're going to therapy. Either way, they're going to therapy."
 
"You've been stressed. Why don't sit down and decompose for an hour?"
 
“The Harry Potter fandom is a religion now”
 
"that was a lot of stimulation. I'm gonna journal."
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 