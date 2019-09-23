Free For All: Monday, Sept. 23 Kansan Staff | @KansanNews 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Illustration by Huntyr Schwegman/UDK Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save FFA of the day: “Is your dad single and out of prison?” "[White Claw] tastes like Juul water" Peak energy is hitting on Texas A&M boys and then realizing they’re catholic missionaries I was tortured by Hidden Valley workers "Do people get stabbed here a lot?" “This quick type makes it way easier to text and drive” "it's Septembruary" “Heated seats gives you a pleasant warm feeling, like peeing yourself” "the all-sports combo sounds like something you order at McDonald's" "Those people, THAT side of KU, is, like, the dark side" “What are you gonna do with a physics degree? Physics?” “I honestly hope I get stabbed at this white man meeting” Brain celery "they've lied to me in the past so I like to burn them when I can" "Idk I just was bored and had to be chaotic" “Are you implying that Obama isn’t real?” “I have chronic headaches from playing candy crush” “Look at my armpit please” "So you're like a quesadilla expert?" "I had a crown put in once and understand why junkies like drugs" Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Latest News Piazza family visits Lied Center, advocates for KU Greek life members to stop hazing The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards recap: Big winners, snubs and more KU health educator provides free six-week nutritional program for students Ask Aroog: Seeing clearly through the distortion of impostor syndrome Free For All: Monday, Sept. 23 Week in crime: Liquor violation, trespassing at Rock Chalk Park, assault in Haworth Hall Big 12 football roundup: Texas, West Virginia win close Big 12 openers The University Daily (Kansan) 6: Area 51, climate strike, Kansas football loses Stay in the loop Get our top stories sent right to your inbox. Email Address View previous campaigns. Most Popular Articles ArticlesKansas football players cherish support from fans after narrow loss to West VirginiaWhat happens after hazing: Details of Delta Upsilon's removal from campusKansas freshman Issac McBride withdraws from basketball programChristian Braun is a Kansas basketball player to watchLate comeback fails as Kansas football drops conference opener to West Virginia, 29-24'The art of the empanada and the tamale': New shop to open in downtown LawrenceLawrence community members continue climate change protests in South ParkKU senior Grant Butler mixes lo-fi hip-hop beats from his dorm room'They can't stop all of us': KU students react to Area 51 raidWeek in crime: Liquor violation, trespassing at Rock Chalk Park, assault in Haworth Hall