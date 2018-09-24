FFA of the Day: FIRE DAVID BEATY
"God, I can't wait for Jeff Sessions to die."
"It's time for my favorite thinggg" "Death?"
"I'm a woman respecter"
“I’m allergic to cats but we stan”
sometimes I want to rule the world and sometimes I want to hole up in Antartica with a husky and silence
when will people understand that I need constant attention and affirmation
KU campus squirrels are the ballsiest creatures I’ve ever encountered
Formal shoutout to one direction for igniting my sexual awakening
“It’s embarrassing when my mom comes to town and sees how much I can drink…I’m a fucking tank”
was today years old when I found out that there are no male cows.
Checking my email in the club at 1 am
Do you ever stare at your computer screen for so long that everything in your line of vision starts getting blurry?
remember when we beat rutgers and everyone thought we were a football school
Ordered a glass of sake with dinner. They came with a bottle. My crippling social anxiety just caused me to get drunk at 5:30
You can fit two fingers up your butt hole but you can't get them back out. PS - send help
“I’m never doing that DHP shit again.” -my friend, referring to CBD
“ROCK CHALK! I shit crimson and blue”
"I was so scared that that was gonna be what killed me and that my tombstone would say, 'This stupid idiot died laughing like some kind of sad clown.'"
I just wish my cat would tell me he loves me
"the thing is, you're not an unintelligent person... you just say dumb shit sometimes."
"Jews are famously athletic."
Peyton Bender needs a haircut. He also needs to never play again.
I called my mom tonight and she said, "You're so deformed."
“Gosh there’s room for all sorts of things in there.”