FFA 2019

 

 Illustration by Huntyr Schwegman/UDK
FFA of the day: "she's in your dms but she's in my blackboard discussion post saying i make a good point"
 
"If you're not depressed, grow up."
 
"She works at Pizza Ranch. That's enticing."
 
“Babies aren’t funny, they just don’t know anything”
 
“gradually indoctrinate him sis...in 6 months he’ll be a marxist”
 
I just want to move to California and become a professional vibe checker
 
“If my husband doesn’t get a vasectomy I’m getting a divorce”
 
"Fall means dressing up like a pumpkin spice latte."
  
"sorry I only asked you out because I wanted to meet your dog"
 
“Is it wrong to say that I wanna have sex with Big Jay?”
 
"How long should your kidney hurt before you go to the doctor?"
 
“I’m the least successful, but I’m the most unhinged”
 
“Honestly, I don’t need luggage, all I need is vibes” the energy I’m taking into study abroad
 
“I can get the CEO of racism on the phone right now”
 
"Here's what I say: Just do whatever you want and let other people deal with the repercussions."
 
“I’ve literally never met anyone named Courtney that isn’t incredibly annoying”
 
“i’m not salty...i’m like...5% salty.”
 
"patrick mahomes is the best actor of 2019"
 
"We're men. We don't listen."