A graphic tells students to text 785.260.0518 to submit entries to the Kansan's free for all column

 

 Illustration by Huntyr Schwegman/UDK

FFA of the Day: “$1.50 is a small price to pay for the dopamine rush an Uncrustable gives me.”

"My fingers are too fat for your keyboard."

“There’s Hollywood, Bollywood..." "Dollywood!”

"Frat houses are payment-optional gift shops."

“I don’t know him personally, but he is one shady shit on Facebook.”

"No, don't drink cleaner..."

“911 is this role play?”

"Mrs. E's is a place of God."

“The only jersey I’ll chase is one that’s attached to a million dollar contract.”

“Your life is so wild that sometimes I don’t know how to react to it.”

“Girl you almost got married!”

"Oh you can drive stick? You definitely have a huge dick."

“I’m just a hoe for Hot Pockets.”

“The most effective smear campaign is convincing everyone that someone has a foot fetish.”

"You don't have to have a foot fetish to enjoy the taste of feet."

"Brains are wild, little, squishy bitches."

“My new identity is just ‘big tik tok person.’"

“We love almost hitting a car, that blatantly pulled out in front of you, and then having a panic attack about it in standstill traffic.” 

“The sun is out. Everyone be happy.”

Tags