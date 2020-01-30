A graphic tells students to text 785.260.0518 to submit entries to the Kansan's free for all column

 

 Illustration by Huntyr Schwegman/UDK

FFA of the Day: “Do you think Christian Braun can twerk?”

"This whole getting-out-of-bed thing is really getting exhausting."

“Nobody was lactose intolerant in the 1940’s.”

“No shit I’m using 1 inch margins, Professor.”

“It’s like my orthodontist was like ‘there’s no way you’ll ever be liked.’”

“Don’t you just hate when you get the coronavirus… #JustGirlyThings.”

“Not to sound like a snowflake or anything, but when Adam Schiff gave his final remarks, I cried.”

“I dabble in TikTok”

“Look at that sweet sweet stomach meat.”

“Thoooose heroin eyes…” 

“The worst thing you can do in a dick pic is wear crocs and have a small dick.”

“Concept: Juul pods, but they’re filled with Emergen-C.”

“Minimalism really downplays kinky sex.”

“We don’t have sex with mean boys.”

“You know what goes good with coronavirus? Lyme disease.”

“I use 1-ply toilet paper so I have an excuse to finger myself.”

“We’re just a bunch of water blobs I guess.”

"Whoever decided to hold a stats class at 8 a.m. needs to be jailed."

