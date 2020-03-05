A graphic tells students to text 785.260.0518 to submit entries to the Kansan's free for all column

 

 Illustration by Huntyr Schwegman/UDK

FFA of the Day: “I smell like McLain’s.”

“Extra! Extra! Nothing matters!”

"National Treasure IS a horror movie.”

“I hate being drunk when the sun’s out.”

"Do you like your KitKat with or without the crust?"

“I only get positive honks.”

“My friend literally put a clorox wipe in her mouth once — and she lived.”

"And now, you enjoy the bone."

“I’m giving up my daddy kink for lent.”

“I like extra mayo on my McChickens… cause I’m nasty.”

"I'm a feral man-boy."

"Are you watching The Bachelor right now?" "No, Interstellar."

“I just got caught taking a close-up video of a squirrel.”

"being bi is fun because i just caught this one guy and i checking out the same girl at a coffee shop"

"he looks like a baseball!"

"tortellini is the most inherently evil type of pasta" 

"Maybe you'll find out, but maybe you'll also be dead."

