FFA of the day: "The grinch counts as a person of color."
"this energy drink just activated my system. im going at 250 mph"
“She blushes. That’s how we know that she’s a whore.”
“hitler is evil. cats are evil. if you like cats you are evil.”
On this night, I can’t stop thinking about the quadratic formula and the Dr. Phil special on Brazilian butt lifts. My mind is truly a prison.
"You watch porn in that class? That sounds awesome!"
Dictator by day, dick taker by night
"I, too, deserve a nice Jewish sexual hug."
“Yes I love Jesus, I would spread my cheeks for him”
"And then Moses parted the Red Sea with a Beyblade."
"this is KU, home of the fighting paul rudds"
"anyone use email anymore?"
"i think being homeless would be fun... and freeing... but also, maybe not..."
“I accidentally ate cyanide.”
"Donald Trump getting booed at a baseball game is healing for America I think."
Walking to class and almost stepped on a snake so in other words I’m dropping out and never leaving my house again
Thought: crickets are just crunchy frogs
“I don’t think I need therapy anymore, just a dog”
"We went from warm to global warming"
"A man is eating chef boyardee on this bus"