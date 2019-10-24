FFA 2019

 

 Illustration by Huntyr Schwegman/UDK
FFA of the day: thought about vibe checking god by just straight up dying
 
"Brent Dearmon is my new daddy"
 
You can’t get E. coli from eating ass trust me
 
“My friends renew their virginity every New Years”
 
“We’re in college. I only get to be slutty once”
 
“This whole class was a mistake”
“Being born was a mistake”
 
“To me, gender equality is being able to call everyone little mama, regardless of identity”
 
"Did you just cover the Bible with skim milk?”
 
Wizards are difficult. That's all I have to say today.
 
“When my sister got pregnant at 17 I was hoping we would get on Teen Mom”
 
just got busted for playing neopets in class. it's tough being a bad bitch.
 
“Time is not real, man. Nothing is real.”
 
"I'm on a no-Taurus diet right now"
 
“Do you think Matthew McConaughey is trying to send us a message from another dimension?”
 
It may be cold but you can pry my Birkenstocks from my dead, frozen hands
 
“Whatever gods may exist have not, at least since the beginning of our republic, come down to give a press conference on what rights we’re supposed to have”
 
"He knows I have no interest in his cooking, but he tells me about it anyway"
 
“after three weeks of stealing every frat boy ever’s vape…”
 
"I drank a coffee for the first time in weeks and my brain is vibrating" 