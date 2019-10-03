Free for All: Thursday, Oct. 3 Kansan Staff | @KansanNews 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Illustration by Huntyr Schwegman/UDK Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save FFA of the day: “You know a two month old song about Kylie Jenner, but you don’t know who Bill Self is?” “What are you studying?” “I’m studying life.” i can't believe i was in love with a cocaine dealer for five minutes “Somebody out there has sex to a marching band” real legends file their FAFSA Do you ever procrastinate so hard you rearrange your whole living room instead of doing homework all the boys in this class sound like muppets "I always laugh to myself when I write analytics because it starts with anal" "He's like if a frat boy was born in a monastery. Some people are just born frat boys" “you’re too ugly for new york” "Yeah, it's raining. I look like a wet cat." It can't be worse than a blended up gas station burrito “We’ve met before, you weren’t wearing a shirt” "I was studying in the engineering building yesterday and shit was wild. Like, they learn real stuff." "I just got more piping hot tea on the Cuban Revolution" CVS minute clinic honestly slaps "Dude, idk what a thesis is" “Travis Scott sounds like a white country singer” “I’d like to vocally apologize for eating” “Your body is telling you to cry. Cry bitch.” Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Latest News Take a breath, the challenges of college are temporary Kansas football plans new scheme to help stop storming Sooners Nusbaum sets sights on returning to Olympic Trials Kansas volleyball swept again on the road against Iowa State Local Listens: New releases from Kansas City rappers Kye Colors, Tolon and SoulFoodSuede The University Daily (Kansan) 6: Kiese Laymon, basketball previews and fall weather Football Gameday: Kansas vs. Oklahoma Free for All: Thursday, Oct. 3 Stay in the loop Get our top stories sent right to your inbox. Email Address View previous campaigns. Most Popular Articles ArticlesKU alumnus combines engineering and humor as a popular stand-up comedian in MongoliaKansas football to lose senior running back Khalil Herbert for 'foreseeable future'Khalil Herbert leaves Kansas football, Miles officially announcesHere's what you need to know about Late Night in the Phog campingKansas Board of Regents to eliminate some college admissions requirementsSnoop Dogg confirmed: KU announces Late Night in the Phog performer'The art of the empanada and the tamale': New shop to open in downtown LawrenceSexual assault and liquor law arrests increase at KU in 2018, report saysWhat my eating disorder taught me about lifeTrump impeachment inquiry: KU students react to latest news from Washington