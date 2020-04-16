Opinion

Our world, as we once knew it, has changed in an almost indescribable way. As we continue to wait for the next bit of information on what our next course of action will be, I can’t help but wonder, what will become our new normal?

I came across a meme the other day, and its premise basically highlighted odd things our grandparents did because they lived through the depression. It then went on to poke fun at how we will become those grandparents or parents disinfecting the grocery bags with our kids and grandkids not understanding why. I laughed at the obvious epiphany, but was overcome with the eerie thought that these events will forever change the way we live our lives on a subconscious and conscious level.

There is a fine line between being paranoid and being cautious. In strange times like these, it is hard to distinguish which one we each embody. The ways we run businesses, interact with one another, and go about daily duties could be affected by the pandemic. =

Hygienic precautions will be at an all time high and shaking hands may be off the table. It wouldn’t be surprising if many of the essential businesses open today continued enforcing certain restrictions to protect their employees and customers, even after this has all settled down.

Over 17 million Americans have filed for unemployment in the last four weeks. Our economy has not been in worse shape since the Great Depression according to Washington Post reporters Heather Long and Andrew Van Dam. With that being said, Gen Zs and Millennials will be facing a particularly difficult time immersing themselves in the workforce with job opportunities being slim.

My biggest fear, and many of my peers’ biggest fears, is that this will forever change the way humans interact with each other. In a generation that is already so technologically oriented with social media, the reality of that becoming the primary way of interaction is closer than it has ever been before.

For older generations, this may even be a bigger reality than for us Gen Zs and Millennials, with the stakes of infection being much greater. Vaccinations may cure in time, but fear is something that is hard to diminish after such a devastating blow.

We will bounce back as a nation. It will take time, energy, patience and compassion, but we are resilient. Some may feel the effects more than others and it will be crucial for us all to be benevolent to one another. As time passes and the dust settles, we will adjust to what our new normal will become, whatever that may be, and take it day by day.

Haley Czuma is a senior from Chicago, Illinois studying English.