Opinion
One of the most polarizing and terrifying things about coming to the end of your college career is the realization that when you graduate, you will have to find a career that will pay enough to support you and to set you up for happiness in your future. As a senior this year, this realization has been sitting, or rather camping, at the front of my mind.
According to the University of Washington, more than half of college graduates are unemployed or in a job that doesn't require a bachelor's degree. Furthermore, it takes the average college graduate three to six months to find a job after graduation.
If we are told consistently how likely it is that we will struggle and fight to find a position using our degree when we graduate college, it is no wonder we put off the process as much as possible. Believe me, I am no stranger to these same avoidance tactics.
While it is scary and unknown, the best thing you can do as a soon-to-be-college-grad is network at every possible event and opportunity that is awarded to you. If only 56% of students will have a full time job after graduation, it will definitely bode well for you if you start working toward a position before you finish school.
I know what you are thinking: What if my resume isn’t up to par? How do I prepare for questions I am not ready or able to answer yet? How do I anticipate for employers’ desires and expectations when I don’t know what they are yet? And the age-old question: What if they don’t like me as a person? And while all of these are completely valid and understandable concerns, I'm here to tell you there isn’t as much to worry about as you think.
In October, I went to the Education and Public Service Career Fair. I was pleasantly surprised to find that the employers tabling at the event were not sitting in tight suits waiting for you to approach them and sell yourself as a potential employee they should seek out.
Instead, these employers were warm and inviting while simultaneously being ready to greet the students with smiles and helpful information about their companies. As soon as I spoke to the first employer at the fair, I knew there was nothing to worry about.
The question remains: Is every career event going to welcome me in the same way? To be completely honest, I don’t know. But I do know that in the two hours I took out of my day just to be vulnerable and ask questions, I have met and created connections with people within my field of study that are sure to be valuable throughout the process of finding a place to begin my career after college.
I obviously don’t know everything about getting a job after college as I am still a student with little planning for after I leave the University. However, if I can give any piece of advice to someone beginning to look for opportunities within the job market and getting ready to graduate from college, it would be to go to events and plan to ask every question you can think of. No question you even ponder asking is stupid, and most, if not all, employers at these events want to hear your questions and concerns regarding the field and anything else they may have information on.
As another pointer, use the Career Center and the Writing Center to help build your resume and application because even if you think they won’t help you, they have a large variety of information and helpful tidbits to help you be successful in this process.
When it comes down to it, take any and all steps to build yourself and help you be successful because after college, these opportunities will not be available to you. Don’t let your fear of failure keep you from reaching your dream job.
Jerika Miller is a senior from Aurora, Colorado, studying English and secondary education.