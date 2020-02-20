Opinion

If you’re not a movie enthusiast, trying to name more than one or two female directors off the top of your head is a difficult task. For male directors, it’s significantly easier; you’ve got well-known filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese that are household names.

Why is there such a drastic difference in recognition between men and women who make movies? This is a question I ask myself every time I see beautiful works of art such as Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” and Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell.”

Only five women have been nominated for Best Director in the entire 92-year history of the Academy Awards. Only one of them won.

That’s not for a lack of talent. You could easily make a list of quality films created by women that far surpass the works of their male counterparts, but are simply overlooked.

I’ll even give you an example. Explain to me why Greta Gerwig (Little Women) wasn’t nominated for Best Director in the latest Oscars when Todd Phillips (Joker) was. Look at the consensus from critics on these two movies, or simply watch them both, and you can see a clear gap in craftsmanship.

Wyatt pq That’s not for a lack of talent. You could easily make a list of quality films created by women that far surpass the works of their male counterparts, but are simply overlooked.

It’s not purely a lack of recognition, but also a lack of industry support.

In 2019, only 12 of the top 100 grossing films were directed by women. The ratio of men to women in speaking roles from those same 100 films was almost two to one. Hollywood is still overwhelmingly male, and while slight progress is being made, it’s not enough. The fact that the Bechdel Test even exists is a statement to how bad things have been and still are.

There’s plenty of reasons as to why this is happening, but it all comes down to one giant issue, and that’s unconscious (or unfortunately in many cases, completely conscious) gender bias. Male Hollywood executives generally prefer hiring men, especially for big budget projects, and as a result, moviegoers go see more films made and led by men.

Five female directors who make popular movies but receive little recognition Arts & culture columnist Ainsley Rosenstiel highlights five female directors who have received little attention despite the wide reach of their work.

Don’t even get me started on how much worse it is for queer women or women of color, because that’s a whole different conversation entirely.

So what can you do to help reverse this problem that’s plaguing cinema? It’s rather simple actually — go watch movies made by women. There’s a plethora of different movies with female directors and more are coming out all the time. Just in the last year you could find a quality movie from almost any genre.

Looking to laugh? Go watch “Booksmart” by Olivia Wilde. Want more of a tearjerker? You could watch “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” by Marielle Heller. Want something a bit more intense? “Queen and Slim” by Melina Matsoukas. One of the best performances of the year was by Jennifer Lopez in “Hustlers,” directed by Lorene Scafaria.

I could go on and on. The point is, there’s plenty of great content for viewers of every background to enjoy that are made by women that don’t get as much support as they rightfully should. Support these women and start conversations about their work. The more money and publicity these movies get, the more the culture will begin to shift.

So let’s say you’re going out to the theater with some friends this weekend to watch a movie and unwind. Maybe instead of going to see a bunch of men fighting a blue CGI speedster in “Sonic the Hedgehog,” go see the highly rated, women-led “Birds of Prey.”

You’re still getting plenty of action-filled fun on the big screen — the difference is that you’ll be seeing women kick the ass this time around.

Wyatt Hall is a sophomore from Bonner Springs studying business analytics.