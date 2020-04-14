Opinion

Last Saturday, the Kansas Supreme Court ruled that the attempt by the Kansas legislative panel to overturn Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order barring more than 10 people to attend church and funeral services was exceeding the legislature’s authority. The Republican-led legislature argued that Kelly’s priority in dealing with the novel coronavirus was misplaced in making it an arrestable offense to have such a gathering.

“I think they were just very upset with the fact that the government was going to tell them that they couldn’t practice their religion,” said Senate President Susan Wagle, Republican, in an interview with the Wichita Eagle. She makes the point that, while there is a deadly virus, the government should not take away religious freedoms.

But, in this instance, conservative Republicans are missing the point completely. While we do live in a country without a single unifying religion, where anyone is free to practice the religion of their choosing, Kelly’s executive order is not an infringement on that freedom.

The truth is, in the face of such a devastating and quickly spreading virus as COVID-19, the government must enact certain rules in order to try and protect the public. The virus can be spread in multiple ways, from droplets in our sneezes and coughs, to aerosols from a carrier breathing, to touching a surface that has already been touched by a carrier of the virus. None of these are easy to avoid; thus, many states have been implementing stay-at-home orders to combat the spread of the virus.

And religious facilities are not going to be any more protected than your average Walmart or Costco. If too many people are in the same area, there can and will be consequences, if even just a single member of the congregation is unknowingly carrying the virus.

Kansas timeline of novel coronavirus Here is a one-stop shop regarding COVID-19 news around Kansas, Lawrence and the University. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

But even despite the initial enactment of the executive order, the Heritage Baptist Church in Douglas County held its Easter Sunday service. The Lawrence Journal-Word reported spotting 40 vehicles parked in the lot behind the building just after 11 a.m. on Easter. “God wants us to have church,” Rev. Scott Hanks told the Journal-World. He then claimed that none of the residents were diagnosed with coronavirus and that they would continue having Sunday services.

Despite the claims of practicing social distancing in the church by the reverend, what the people of the church must not understand is just how bad the coronavirus pandemic is. The U.S. currently has over half a million coronavirus cases with 25,000 deaths as of April 14, according to Worldometer.

The only way for the U.S. to make it through this is by socially distancing ourselves and trying to maintain little contact with others. But, if churches like the Heritage Baptist Church continue meeting, the case number will continue to spike, and many of those who could have been prevented from having the virus will instead be infected.

Freedom of religion is a very important part of the U.S. Constitution, but when that freedom can lead to others being hurt by a virus, there is an issue. Kelly does not want to take away your rights, but she does want to keep Kansans and Americans safe.

If you want to continue practicing your religion, there are many ways to do so in the safety of your home. Some churches are even implementing online services. But please listen to our governor, and don’t attend in-person meetings until this has all blown over, or you may be the next carrier of COVID-19.

Brett Knepper is a sophomore from Newton studying English creative writing.