Opinion
With the Halloween festivities winding down, people will start looking forward to Thanksgiving and Thanksgiving break. However, some look forward even further past Thanksgiving to the holly jolly holiday known as Christmas. There is much to appreciate about Thanksgiving, and we shouldn’t rush to hurry past its lessons.
In recent years, Thanksgiving has seemingly been getting skipped over entirely. More and more people go from celebrating Halloween to blaring Christmas music in the car on the first day of November.
I remember having to go into work on Thanksgiving to get ready for Black Friday at Walmart. I was always shocked at the number of people who would show up in the parking lot at 6 p.m., peering inside ready to pounce on the deals. All this on the holiday thats entire purpose is to be thankful for what you already have, no less.
The Balance reported that roughly $1,007.24 was spent per shopper over the course of the 2018 holiday season. In total, $717.5 billion was spent at retail locations, a 4.3% increase from the previous year. If this doesn’t demonstrate the greed that sweeps our country, I’m not sure what will. We care so much about Christmas because it is a holiday almost entirely dedicated to receiving gifts. Sure, as a million children’s Christmas movies will tell us — “it's not about getting, but giving.” This is nice and all, but I’m not sure we as a society have taken that timeless adage to heart.
It is so easy nowadays to sit at home and peruse the confines of the internet to see what the new thing is for sale. Retail stores are not much better than their online competitors. Retailers push deals to bring people into their stores. If it weren’t for retailers shoving consumerism down our throats, we wouldn’t be so fixated on Christmas as a society.
Retailers have taken to the strategy of beginning their holiday sales campaigns even sooner, in October or even late September. As soon as they can get their customers in that buying mood, the better. However, I can’t entirely blame these business and online shopping sites. Part of the blame goes to us — the consumer.
We like stuff. It is always nice to get our package in the mail or buy that thing we’ve been saving for. Businesses have jumped on our love of stuff to propel their sales around the holiday season. Thanksgiving teaches necessary lessons in a season of consumerism, and it provides on opportunity to take a break and stop for just one second. We can look around at all the food, housing, family or whatever else we may have, and spend a day just being thankful for those things.
Jalen Collier is a senior from Gardner studying English.